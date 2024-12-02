Treace Medical assumed with an Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Kallum Titchmarsh assumed coverage of Treace Medical (TMCI) with an Equal Weight rating and an unchanged price target of $7.50. The firm cites limited visibility on competitive headwinds and utilization.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TMCI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.