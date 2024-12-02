Treace Medical assumed with an Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Kallum Titchmarsh assumed coverage of Treace Medical (TMCI) with an Equal Weight rating and an unchanged price target of $7.50. The firm cites limited visibility on competitive headwinds and utilization.
