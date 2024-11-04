News & Insights

Treace Medical announces limited release of Nanoplasty 3D MIS Bunion Correction

November 04, 2024 — 07:20 am EST

Treace Medical (TMCI) Concepts announced the limited market release of the Nanoplasty 3D Minimally Invasive, MIS, Bunion Correction System and Procedure, a revolutionary approach to minimally invasive, MIS, bunion surgery. The Nanoplasty MIS System is designed to deliver a reproducible 3D correction of the bunion deformity through a cosmetically appealing, hidden incision on the side of the foot and help patients get back to their active lifestyles. This system represents the Company’s first entry point into the metatarsal osteotomy segment–the largest segment of the bunion market–currently estimated to represent approximately 70% of the 450,000 bunion surgeries performed annually in the U.S.

