Traws Pharma's Tivoxavir Marboxil Shows Positive Data In Non-Human Primates For Bird Flu

(RTTNews) - Traws Pharma, Inc. (TRAW), Monday announced positive topline results from a study evaluating its investigational antiviral drug, tivoxavir marboxil or TXM, as a treatment for H5N1 bird flu in non-human primates or NHP.

In the study, TXM was administered as a single dose to NHPs challenged with a non-lethal dose of H5N1 bird flu.

The results showed that TXM significantly reduced lung viremia and prevented weight loss, key measures of antiviral activity in bird flu models.

The treated NHPs showed significantly lower lung viremia and did not experience the typical flu-induced weight loss, in contrast to the control animals, which lost an average of 4.2 percent of their body weight over 10 days.

This data builds on earlier successful results from ferret and mouse models, where TXM demonstrated a mortality benefit and reduced viral burden.

Traws Pharma is now preparing for an FDA briefing to discuss the potential for an accelerated approval pathway for TXM under the "Animal Rule", which allows for approval based on animal data and safety studies in humans.

TXM is designed as an oral, single-dose treatment for bird flu and seasonal influenza, showing promise for tackling influenza strains like H5N1, with potential for both pandemic and seasonal market opportunities.

Currently, TRAW is trading at $2.87 up by 1.06 percent on the Nasdaq.

