News & Insights

BioTech
TRAW

Traws Pharma Regains Nasdaq Compliance, Strengthens Position For Antiviral Development

February 28, 2025 — 01:04 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Traws Pharma, Inc. (TRAW) has announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum stockholders' equity requirement of $2.5 million, ensuring that its common stock will continue to be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

This follows the company's successful $20 million financing in December 2024, which strengthened its financial position.

The confirmation of compliance by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel comes after a hearing in November 2024, with Traws now subject to monitoring until February 2026.

The company is advancing its antiviral pipeline, focusing on treatments for bird flu and influenza, with the goal of addressing significant unmet medical needs.

"We are grateful to the Nasdaq Hearings Panel for recognizing Traws' progress," said Werner Cautreels, CEO of Traws Pharma.

He further added, "Regaining compliance and securing recent financing strengthens our position to advance our antiviral pipeline, with a focus on bird flu and influenza."

Currently, TRAW is trading at $3.32 down by 1.04 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TRAW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.