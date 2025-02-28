Traws Pharma Regains Nasdaq Compliance, Strengthens Position For Antiviral Development

(RTTNews) - Traws Pharma, Inc. (TRAW) has announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum stockholders' equity requirement of $2.5 million, ensuring that its common stock will continue to be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

This follows the company's successful $20 million financing in December 2024, which strengthened its financial position.

The confirmation of compliance by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel comes after a hearing in November 2024, with Traws now subject to monitoring until February 2026.

The company is advancing its antiviral pipeline, focusing on treatments for bird flu and influenza, with the goal of addressing significant unmet medical needs.

"We are grateful to the Nasdaq Hearings Panel for recognizing Traws' progress," said Werner Cautreels, CEO of Traws Pharma.

He further added, "Regaining compliance and securing recent financing strengthens our position to advance our antiviral pipeline, with a focus on bird flu and influenza."

Currently, TRAW is trading at $3.32 down by 1.04 percent on the Nasdaq.

