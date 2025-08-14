Key Points Revenue (GAAP) rose sharply to $2.7 million for Q2 2025, driven primarily by a one-time recognition of deferred revenue from a terminated legacy agreement.

Net loss (GAAP) narrowed dramatically year over year, mainly due to the absence of a large prior-year acquisition charge and lower research expenses.

Cash and equivalents (GAAP) totaled $13.1 million as of Q2 2025.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Traws Pharma (NASDAQ:TRAW), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on antivirals for COVID-19 and influenza, released its second quarter results on August 14, 2025. The most notable news was a sudden jump in reported revenue, up to $2.7 million (GAAP) from $0.06 million (GAAP) in Q2 2024, solely due to the one-time recognition of deferred revenue after a licensing agreement for an oncology program was terminated. This did not reflect underlying commercial progress in the company's core antiviral pipeline. Net loss (GAAP) narrowed sharply to $0.9 million from $123.1 million in Q2 2024, with the prior-year figure inflated by a large acquisition-related charge. There are no analyst estimates available for meaningful comparison. Overall, the quarter spotlighted pipeline activity and ongoing financial constraints, with operational funding needs becoming more pressing.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Revenue $2.7 million N/A N/A Net Income (Loss) $(0.9 million) $(123.1 million) 99.3 % EPS, Diluted $(0.11) $(20.52) 99.5 % R&D Expense $2.3 million $4.0 million (43.3 %) Cash & Equivalents (end of period) $13.1 million – – Total Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) (end of period) $8.3 million $(31.6 million) N/A

About Traws Pharma and Current Focus

Traws Pharma develops experimental drugs aimed at preventing and treating respiratory viral infections, especially COVID-19 and influenza. Its business centers on moving two core antiviral candidates through clinical trials, as well as seeking partnerships for its legacy oncology drug programs.

The company's main priorities right now are preparing ratutrelvir (a COVID-19 antiviral tablet) and tivoxavir marboxil (an influenza and bird flu antiviral tablet) for Phase 2 studies and potential government stockpiling. Key success factors include achieving positive clinical trial results, navigating regulatory approval requirements, and demonstrating an ability to address drug-resistant virus strains—an area of unmet medical need.

Quarterly Highlights and Developments

The substantial increase in reported revenue (GAAP) to $2.7 million was not tied to progress in Traws's core antiviral business. The $2.7 million GAAP revenue resulted from the recognition of deferred revenue following the end of a licensing deal involving an older oncology program, not from product sales or clinical milestones. The company still has no recurring revenue from its main pipeline projects.

Net loss (GAAP) improved sharply, landing at $0.9 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $123.1 million in Q2 2024. The 2024 figure included a significant one-time charge tied to the acquisition of in-process research and development. Excluding this charge, expense savings came from lower research spending on discontinued oncology work and reduced personnel costs, even as spending on current virology programs increased slightly.

Research and development spending (GAAP) dropped to $2.3 million, down from $4.0 million in Q2 2024, primarily due to decreased expenses related to the oncology program and personnel, partially offset by increased spending on virology programs.

General and administrative spending also declined to $1.7 million (GAAP), reflecting decreases in stock compensation and other personnel-related costs, partly offset by higher fees from professional services.

Cash (GAAP) fell to $13.1 million, a decline of about $8 million since the start of the year. With combined research and administrative expenses averaging around $4 million per quarter (GAAP), this funding level suggests a short financial runway. Leadership transitions also took place, with new interim Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officers stepping in during the quarter. The company continued discussions with regulatory agencies and progressed on clinical submissions, but it did not announce any new commercial partnerships or active government contracts this period.

In terms of pipeline progress, Traws submitted ratutrelvir—a COVID-19 antiviral tablet positioned as a potential alternative to existing therapies like PAXLOVID (a COVID-19 drug by Pfizer)—for Phase 2 clinical trial review.

The Phase 2 trial will compare ratutrelvir to PAXLOVID in newly diagnosed COVID-19 patients and will also include a single-arm study in PAXLOVID-ineligible patients. Management expects data before the end of 2025.

Preclinical and early trial results showed encouraging tolerability and sustained drug exposure in the bloodstream, supporting further development.

Tivoxavir marboxil, designed for influenza and bird flu, did not advance into new clinical studies. Management shifted strategy to focus on "stockpiling readiness," targeting government demand for pandemic response rather than short-term patient trials, as described in recent disclosures. This decision followed feedback from U.S. regulators that human clinical results are needed before full approval for bird flu; so, clinical trial timelines are now closely tied to the level of active outbreaks. Preclinical studies, including animal models, demonstrated high levels of viral suppression and favorable safety data, but regulatory approval remains some way off.

For its legacy oncology products, such as rigosertib (used in rare skin cancer), Traws reported newly published data indicating potential benefit in a small patient group. No new investment or clinical advances were reported for other cancer drugs. The company stated it is seeking industry partners to help move these assets forward, a task that remains incomplete.

Looking Ahead

Management highlighted the anticipated start of Phase 2 studies for ratutrelvir, with clinical results expected by year-end 2025. The outlook for tivoxavir marboxil depends on the emergence of new bird flu cases or increased government interest in antiviral stockpiling. No clear guidance was given for future quarterly or full-year financial performance.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments (GAAP) declined to $13.1 million.

As clinical programs advance, the need for external capital—through partnership deals or further stock offerings—remains substantial. The company's future performance will depend on achieving trial milestones, gaining regulatory support, and securing additional funding.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,069%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.