Traws Pharma, Inc. Reports Positive Topline Results from Ferret Studies on Tivoxavir Marboxil for H5N1 Bird Flu Treatment

Traws Pharma reports positive ferret study results for tivoxavir marboxil against H5N1 bird flu, supporting further development.

Traws Pharma, Inc. reported positive topline results from studies involving ferrets treated with tivoxavir marboxil for H5N1 bird flu, indicating significant suppression of disease and reduced viral burden in the lungs after a single dose. These findings align with previous results from murine studies, underscoring the potential efficacy of tivoxavir marboxil in treating avian influenza. The company plans to further investigate this treatment in non-human primates, with data expected in early 2025, and is preparing to discuss accelerated FDA approval under the "Animal Rule." Traws emphasizes the urgent need for effective antiviral therapies due to the increasing spread of bird flu, particularly following recent human exposure cases. The firm specializes in developing small molecule therapies for respiratory viral diseases, including other potential treatments for COVID-19.

Announcement of positive topline results from a ferret model, demonstrating the efficacy of tivoxavir marboxil in treating H5N1 bird flu, indicating potential for effective antiviral treatment development.

Data from the ferret model builds on previously reported positive outcomes in a murine model, enhancing the credibility and robustness of the findings for tivoxavir marboxil.

The company plans to approach the FDA for accelerated approval under the "Animal Rule," highlighting their proactive strategy in advancing the drug's regulatory pathway in light of urgent public health needs.

Increased awareness and pressing need for antiviral treatments against bird flu due to rising human exposures, positioning Traws Pharma favorably within a potentially lucrative multi-billion dollar market for antiviral therapies.

The press release highlights a significant threat posed by the ongoing spread of bird flu, which could create public concern and negatively impact the company's image as it associates with a disease outbreak.

The company acknowledges unknown risks and uncertainties regarding the effectiveness and regulatory approval of tivoxavir marboxil, which may lead to skepticism about their product's viability.

The reliance on animal models for efficacy results may raise questions about the translatability of findings to human patients, potentially undermining investor confidence in the therapeutic's future success.

What are the recent results for tivoxavir marboxil in bird flu treatment?

Traws Pharma reported positive results from ferret studies showing reduced viral burden and increased survival after a single dose of tivoxavir marboxil.

How does tivoxavir marboxil work against H5N1 bird flu?

Tivoxavir marboxil inhibits the influenza protein, CAP-dependent endonuclease, showing potent activity against various influenza strains in preclinical studies.

When can we expect results from non-human primate studies?

Data from ongoing non-human primate studies are expected to be available in the first quarter of 2025, according to Traws Pharma.

What is Traws Pharma's strategy for FDA approval?

Traws intends to approach the FDA for accelerated approval using the “Animal Rule” based on the positive animal model results for tivoxavir marboxil.

Why is bird flu a concern right now?

There is increasing bird flu spread, with a rise in infected poultry and dairy cattle, highlighting the urgent need for effective antiviral treatments.

NEWTOWN, Pa., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traws Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRAW) (“Traws Pharma”, “Traws” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of respiratory viral diseases, today announced positive topline results from ferrets infected with H5N1 bird flu, an accepted animal model for human influenza, when treated with tivoxavir marboxil as a single dose. These data are consistent with results reported in



December 2024



in a murine model. The new studies reported today evaluated the efficacy of a single dose of tivoxavir marboxil as a treatment for bird flu isolated from a Texas dairy worker and showed suppression of disease, with reduced viral burden in lungs.





“Topline data from the ferret model testing show that tivoxavir marboxil has the potential to inhibit disease after bird flu infection,” said



C. David Pauza, PhD, Chief Science Officer



for Traws Pharma. “The ferret challenge study builds on the robust protection from bird flu that we observed in a murine model and broadens our understanding of the disease process and the likely range of human doses that will be needed for treatment. We are conducting a similar challenge study in non-human primates, with data expected in Q1 2025.”





“We are witnessing a steady increase in the spread of bird flu,” said



Robert R. Redfield, MD, Chief Medical Officer



for Traws Pharma and former Director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “Dramatic increases in the number of infected poultry and dairy cattle, with increasing numbers of human exposures including one fatal case in the USA, confirm the ongoing threat of bird flu and the increasing risk for wider spread in the human population. We believe safe and effective antiviral drugs will be a critical component in the response to bird flu and that the development and testing of tivoxavir marboxil could be an important step to achieving that goal. The spread of bird flu in animals and increasing numbers of human exposures underscore the pressing need for effective medical countermeasures.”





“With the non-human primate data in hand, we intend to approach the FDA to discuss an accelerated approval under to the “Animal Rule



,” said Werner Cautreels, Chief Executive Officer of Traws Pharma. “We plan to host a Virtual Investor Update on March 31, 2025 to provide a detailed review of the bird flu program.”







Topline Preclinical Results in Ferrets







Substantial changes in disease progression were observed after a single oral dose of tivoxavir marboxil in the ferret model of bird flu using the A/Texas/37/2024 H5N1 virus isolated from an infected dairy worker in Texas. A lethal challenge in ferrets showed that tivoxavir marboxil increased the proportion of surviving animals and lowered the viral burden in lungs and nasal tissues. Ferrets are an accepted animal model for evaluating treatments for influenza.





CFR314.600 thru 314.650, October 2015,



https://www.fda.gov/media/88625/download















About Tivoxavir Marboxil







Tivoxavir marboxil was designed as an inhibitor of the highly conserved influenza protein, CAP-dependent endonuclease (CEN). It has demonstrated potent



in vitro



activity against a range of influenza strains in preclinical studies, including the highly pathogenic avian flu H5N1 (bird flu). Completed and ongoing animal model studies are assessing the impact of a single oral dose of tivoxavir marboxil on bird flu infection. We believe that these data support further development of tivoxavir marboxil as a one-time treatment for bird flu. Bird flu and seasonal influenza are estimated to represent a potential multi-billion dollar antiviral market opportunity, largely driven by global health organizations, practice guidelines and government tenders.







About Traws Pharma, Inc.







Traws Pharma is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of respiratory viral diseases. The viral respiratory disease program includes two novel, Phase 1, potentially best-in-class, small molecule drug candidates: tivoxavir marboxil, in development for bird flu and seasonal influenza, targeting the influenza cap-dependent endonuclease (CEN); and ratutrelvir, in development as a COVID treatment, targeting the Mpro (3CL protease), without the need for co-administration of ritonavir.







