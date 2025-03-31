TRAWS PHARMA Earnings Results: $TRAW Reports Quarterly Earnings

TRAWS PHARMA ($TRAW) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported earnings of $95.66 per share, beating estimates of -$9.74 by $105.40. The company also reported revenue of $60,000, missing estimates of $61,200 by $-1,200.
TRAWS PHARMA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of TRAWS PHARMA stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC removed 1,045,261 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,146,134
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 706,921 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,156,695
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 248,878 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,463,402
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 224,086 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,317,625
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 218,094 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,282,392
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 121,011 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $711,544
- UBS GROUP AG removed 98,578 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $579,638
