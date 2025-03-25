Traws Pharma Announces Positive Data For Ratutrelvir For Covid-19 Treatment

(RTTNews) - Traws Pharma, Inc. (TRAW), Tuesday announced positive data for its drug candidate ratutrelvir as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

The findings revealed that ratutrelvir can be used without ritonavir and may reduce the likelihood of COVID rebound and the risk of long COVID due to a longer treatment regimen.

David Pauza, Chief Science Officer, noted that ratutrelvir suppressed replication of 18 different strains of SARS-CoV-2 in laboratory tests, maintained human blood levels within the predicted therapeutic window, and did not require coadministration of ritonavir.

Following this, the company's preparations are underway for FDA interactions and initiation of Phase 2 studies.

Currently, Traws's stock is trading at $2.85, up 0.66 percent on the Nasdaq.

