Traws Pharma Announces IND Filing Of Tivoxavir Marboxil

(RTTNews) - Traws Pharma, Inc. (TRAW) announced the filing of a U.S. IND application with the FDA for tivoxavir marboxil, a potential CAP-dependent endonuclease inhibitor as a single oral tablet administered for the treatment of influenza.

Separately, the company announced updated analysis of ongoing study of ratutrelvir, confirming a differentiated clinical profile in a prespecified interim analysis of an ongoing randomized, open-label Phase 2 clinical study versus PAXLOVID in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, together with a single arm in PAXLOVID-ineligible subjects.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqCM, Traws Pharma shares are up 6.3 percent to $1.35.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.