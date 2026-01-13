BioTech
Traws Pharma Announces IND Filing Of Tivoxavir Marboxil

January 13, 2026 — 08:03 am EST

(RTTNews) - Traws Pharma, Inc. (TRAW) announced the filing of a U.S. IND application with the FDA for tivoxavir marboxil, a potential CAP-dependent endonuclease inhibitor as a single oral tablet administered for the treatment of influenza.

Separately, the company announced updated analysis of ongoing study of ratutrelvir, confirming a differentiated clinical profile in a prespecified interim analysis of an ongoing randomized, open-label Phase 2 clinical study versus PAXLOVID in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, together with a single arm in PAXLOVID-ineligible subjects.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqCM, Traws Pharma shares are up 6.3 percent to $1.35.

