TraWell Co. Extends Warrant Exercise Deadline by Two Years

October 24, 2024 — 12:50 pm EDT

TraWell Co S.p.A. (IT:TWL) has released an update.

TraWell Co. S.p.A. has announced an extension of the deadline for exercising its ‘Warrant TraWell Co 2021-2024’ warrants, now renamed ‘Warrant TraWell Co 2021-2026’, for an additional two years. This move allows warrant holders to convert their warrants into shares until December 16, 2026, while maintaining the same exercise price. The extension is part of TraWell’s strategic efforts to capitalize on growth in the air travel sector and enhance shareholder value.

