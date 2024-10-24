News & Insights

TraWell Co Extends Acquisition Timeline in Northern Europe

October 24, 2024 — 12:27 pm EDT

TraWell Co S.p.A. (IT:TWL) has released an update.

TraWell Co S.p.A. has signed an addendum to a letter of intent for a strategic acquisition in Northern Europe, extending the terms for due diligence and completion of the acquisition. This move aims to strengthen its position in the baggage protection and travel-related services market. The finalization of the acquisition is anticipated by January 2025, pending due diligence outcomes.

