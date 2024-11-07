TraWell Co Expands Services at Miami Airport

TraWell Co S.p.A. (IT:TWL) has released an update.

TraWell Co S.p.A. has expanded its Lost Luggage Concierge service to Miami Airport through a new partnership with Sostravel.com, enhancing its presence in major airports. This collaboration is part of TraWell’s strategy to leverage its expertise in baggage protection and related services, serving millions of global travelers. Additionally, the company released a new equity research report by Banca Intesa, highlighting its financial performance.

