TraWell Co. Ends OTCQX Trading to Streamline Operations

November 29, 2024 — 12:20 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TraWell Co S.p.A. (IT:TWL) has released an update.

TraWell Co. S.p.A. has decided to cease trading its shares on the OTCQX market in the United States to focus solely on the Euronext Growth Milan, aiming to enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs. The company assures continued commitment to its American investors and encourages them to seek advice for trading on the Borsa Italiana. TraWell Co. remains a leading provider in the baggage protection industry, with a strong presence in multiple countries.

