Travis Perkins reports 7.8% rise in annual adjusted operating profit

March 3 (Reuters) - Travis Perkins TPK.L on Tuesday reported a 7.8% rise in adjusted operating profit for 2019, as the building materials distributor benefited from growth in its home improvement unit.

Travis Perkins, which recently sold its plumbing and heating business, said adjusted operating profit rose to 442 million pounds ($564.88 million) for the full-year ended Dec. 31., from 410 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7825 pounds)

(Reporting by Samantha Machado; Editing by Bernard Orr)

