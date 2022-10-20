Markets

Travis Perkins Q3 LFL Sales Up 7.4% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Travis Perkins (TPK.L) reported that its third quarter total sales were up 10.7% and like-for-like sales increased 7.4%. The Group noted that its Merchanting businesses continued to outperform their markets, delivering total sales growth of 11.5%. Looking forward, the Group expects full year operating profit around the middle of the current range of market expectations.

Nick Roberts, Chief Executive, said: "The Group has delivered a solid performance during the third quarter with the Merchanting businesses again outperforming their markets and an improved performance in Toolstation. We continue to benefit from our diverse end market exposure from small independent builders through to large contractors delivering national infrastructure projects."

