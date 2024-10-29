News & Insights

Stocks

Travis Perkins Insider Share Purchase Sparks Investor Interest

October 29, 2024 — 08:52 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Travis Perkins (GB:TPK) has released an update.

Travis Perkins, a leading UK building materials supplier, announced a purchase of 2,945 ordinary shares by Beverley Cooper at a price of £8.405 each. This transaction, involving a person closely associated with the company’s CFO, highlights ongoing investment actions within the firm. Such movements are often of interest to investors tracking insider activities for potential market insights.

For further insights into GB:TPK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.