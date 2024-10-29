Travis Perkins Insider Share Purchase Sparks Investor Interest

Travis Perkins (GB:TPK) has released an update.

Travis Perkins, a leading UK building materials supplier, announced a purchase of 2,945 ordinary shares by Beverley Cooper at a price of £8.405 each. This transaction, involving a person closely associated with the company’s CFO, highlights ongoing investment actions within the firm. Such movements are often of interest to investors tracking insider activities for potential market insights.

