Travis Perkins halts sale of plumbing and heating unit

Travis Perkins Plc, Britain's largest distributor of building materials, on Tuesday halted plans to sell its plumbing and heating division, citing "unprecedented level" of market uncertainty.

The owner of brands such as Wickes and Toolstation had said in December that it would sell the business as part of a push to simplify its structure, cut costs and focus on its trade businesses.

