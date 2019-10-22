Travis Perkins halts sale of plumbing and heating unit

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Travis Perkins Plc TPK.L, Britain's largest distributor of building materials, on Tuesday halted plans to sell its plumbing and heating division, citing "unprecedented level" of market uncertainty.

The owner of brands such as Wickes and Toolstation had said in December that it would sell the business as part of a push to simplify its structure, cut costs and focus on its trade businesses.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +1 646 223 3403; outside UK: +91 80 61822606, +91 80 37962606;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.