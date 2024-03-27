Travis Perkins CEO to step down

Adds details on CEO in paragraph 2, company context in paragraphs 3-4

March 27 (Reuters) - Travis Perkins TPK.L, Britain's biggest supplier of building material, said on Wednesday its CEO Nick Roberts will step down from the role, after five years at the helm.

Roberts, 55, has agreed to remain in the role until a successor is identified, the company said in a statement.

The CEO's departure comes weeks after Travis Perkins flagged another year of challenging demand following a 39% drop in its 2023 profit.

