Travis McMichael testifies he misspoke to police after killing Ahmaud Arbery

By Jonathan Allen and Rich McKay

Nov 18 (Reuters) - A Georgia prosecutor asked Travis McMichael in his second day on the stand at his murder trial on Thursday about apparent inconsistencies in his accounts of pursuing and fatally shooting Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man running through a mostly white area.

McMichael, 35, is one of three white men on trial for the killing of 25-year-old Arbery in their neighborhood of Satilla Shores near the coastal city of Brunswick on Feb. 23, 2020. Prosecutors and relatives say Arbery was an avid runner jogging in a neighborhood a couple of miles from his home.

McMichael began testifying on Wednesday after prosecutors from the Cobb County district attorney's office rested their case. He told jurors he only wanted to ask Arbery what he had been doing in the neighborhood that day after recognizing him as the man seen walking around a nearby construction site.

He told jurors on Wednesday that at one point while he and his father and co-defendant, Gregory McMichael, were chasing Arbery in their pickup truck that Arbery "turned and ran" when the younger McMichael told him the police were on their way.

In cross-examination by prosecutor Linda Dunikoski, McMichael agreed that he did not explicitly mention such a moment in a police interview the afternoon of the shooting, nor include it in a written statement he made that day. He says he fired his shotgun at Arbery in self defense after Arbery grabbed at the gun at the end of the five-minute chase.

McMichael said his statements to police that day were "choppy" because he was nervous and under stress, at times saying he misspoke or "had it wrong" in his statement.

"I just killed a man," he said. "I had blood on me still. It was the most traumatic event of my life."

"You're telling this jury you're all confused and you can't get your facts straight when you're telling the police why you shot and killed a man?" Dunikoski asked.

"I've never been through a situation like that," he said.

The younger McMichael said he tried to be calm when calling out to Arbery during the chase. Dunikoski contrasted that with the more aggressive language his father used recounting events to the police how they trapped Arbery "like a rat."

Dunikoski pointed to a part of a map illustrating the chase.

"You stop, you get out and yelled, 'Stop! Stop!' That's when your father yelled at him, 'Stop or I'll blow your fucking head off?'"

McMichael said he not think so.

"I mean, you're standing right there, you heard your father say this, yes?"

"I don't think I heard it," McMichael replied.

"But you know that's what he told the police he said?" McMichael said he had only heard that in court.

The two McMichaels are standing trial alongside their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, who jumped in his own pickup truck and joined the chase after seeing it go past his driveway. His cellphone video of the shooting caused outrage.

Before jurors were brought in on Thursday, Judge Timothy Walmsley said he was weighing whether prosecutors could ask Travis McMichael about a racial slur Bryan said McMichael used while standing over Arbery's body. Defense lawyers have objected, saying it is unfair to rely on evidence from a co-defendant who has not himself testified.

(Reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta and Jonathan Allen in New York; Editing by Donna Bryson, Richard Pullin and Steve Orlofsky)

((rich.mckay@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.