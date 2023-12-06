Travere (TVTX) Up on Latest Portfolio Updates & Reorganization

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. TVTX were up 17.6% on Dec 5 after the company provided updates on its marketed drug Filspari (sparsentan) and a strategic reorganization to cut costs.

Travere completed a pre-NDA meeting with the FDA to discuss the confirmatory data from the phase III PROTECT study evaluating its IgA nephropathy (“IgAN”) therapy, Filspari.

Following positive feedback from the regulatory body, the company is planning to submit a supplemental new drug application (“sNDA”) seeking to convert the existing accelerated approval for Filspari to full approval for treating IgAN, a rare progressive kidney disease. It is anticipated that the sNDA will be submitted in the first quarter of 2024.

The company is also evaluating sparsentan in the phase III DUPLEX study to address focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (“FSGS”). Travere has completed a planned Type C meeting with the FDA to discuss the previously reported data from the DUPLEX study.

The regulatory body has stated that the two-year data from the DUPLEX study alone is not sufficient enough to support an sNDA submission on sparsentan in FSGS. TVTX plans to conduct additional analyses of the above study data and will re-engage with the FDA later in 2024 to decide the regulatory path forward for sparsentan in FSGS.

Shares of Travere have plunged 64.8% year to date compared with the industry's decline of 20.7%.



This apart, Travere also announced a strategic reorganization, including the clinical development of its pipeline candidate, pegtibatinase, as the first potential disease-modifying treatment for classical homocystinuria.

As part of the reorganization, the company is looking to reduce its current workforce by almost 20%, which in return is expected to make an estimated annualized savings of around $25 million starting in 2024.

TVTX also anticipates operating expenses to be less than $400 million in 2024. The company had cash and cash equivalents worth $634.6 as of Sep 30, 2023.

Per management, cash and cash equivalents, along with the planned cost reduction measure, are expected to extend the cash runway into 2028.

