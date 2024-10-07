Travere (TVTX) Surges 11.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) shares soared 11.6% in the last trading session to close at $15.23. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 37.5% gain over the past four weeks.

Last month, the FDA granted full approval to the company’s marketed product, Filspari (sparsentan), an oral non-immunosuppressive drug, for treating primary IgA nephropathy (IgAN) in adults who stand at high/low risk of disease progression. The approval made Filspari the only non-immunosuppressive drug available for this condition. This might have driven the recent share price rally.

This drug developer is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.71 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +39.3%. Revenues are expected to be $59.42 million, up 60.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Travere, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.8% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on TVTX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Travere belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (OBIO), closed the last trading session 1.6% higher at $4.98. Over the past month, OBIO has returned -15.4%.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.44. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -15.8%. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (OBIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.