Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) Price Target Increased by 16.27% to 42.33

The average one-year price target for Travere Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:TVTX) has been revised to $42.33 / share. This is an increase of 16.27% from the prior estimate of $36.41 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $51.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.70% from the latest reported closing price of $34.50 / share.

There are 485 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travere Therapeutics. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 7.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TVTX is 0.15%, an increase of 15.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.94% to 122,018K shares. The put/call ratio of TVTX is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

Janus Henderson Group holds 10,600K shares representing 11.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,541K shares , representing an increase of 9.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TVTX by 35.61% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 8,876K shares representing 9.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,872K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TVTX by 4.87% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 4,984K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,097K shares , representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TVTX by 34.36% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 3,795K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 834K shares , representing an increase of 78.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVTX by 472.11% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 3,614K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,452K shares , representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TVTX by 22.97% over the last quarter.

