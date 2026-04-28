Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) Price Target Increased by 16.06% to 50.45

The average one-year price target for Travere Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:TVTX) has been revised to $50.45 / share. This is an increase of 16.06% from the prior estimate of $43.47 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $58.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.62% from the latest reported closing price of $40.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travere Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 167 owner(s) or 36.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TVTX is 0.15%, an increase of 2.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.13% to 101,977K shares. The put/call ratio of TVTX is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 10,511K shares representing 11.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,600K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVTX by 47.35% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 4,278K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,795K shares , representing an increase of 11.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVTX by 11.26% over the last quarter.

Delaware Management Holdings holds 3,774K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company.

Armistice Capital holds 3,764K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,724K shares , representing a decrease of 78.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TVTX by 42.80% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,927K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,552K shares , representing a decrease of 21.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVTX by 25.89% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.