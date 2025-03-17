Travere Therapeutics Submits sNDA for FILSPARI as Potential First FDA-Approved Treatment for FSGS

Travere submitted an sNDA to FDA for FILSPARI, potentially first treatment for FSGS, based on positive clinical trial results.

Travere Therapeutics has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the FDA for FILSPARI (sparsentan) as a priority review for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a serious kidney condition. Supported by results from the Phase 3 DUPLEX and Phase 2 DUET studies, this submission aims to make FILSPARI the first approved therapy for FSGS, which currently has no FDA-approved pharmacologic treatments. The studies demonstrated FILSPARI's effectiveness in significantly reducing proteinuria and preserving kidney function in FSGS patients. Additionally, the FDA has informed Travere that it no longer needs to monitor for embryo-fetal toxicity as part of its Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS), prompting the company to plan modifications to the REMS for liver monitoring. The FDA has 60 days to decide on the acceptance of the sNDA for review, with expectations for a decision in the second quarter of 2025.

Potential Positives

sNDA submission aims for priority review of FILSPARI, potentially leading to it becoming the first and only FDA-approved treatment for FSGS.

Positive Phase 3 DUPLEX and Phase 2 DUET study results demonstrate FILSPARI's efficacy in reducing proteinuria, supporting its therapeutic use in patients with FSGS.

FDA's notification regarding the REMS modification may reduce the burden on healthcare providers and facilitate broader patient access to FILSPARI.

Strong safety profile of FILSPARI observed in clinical trials, potentially increasing confidence in its adoption among healthcare providers and patients.

Potential Negatives

The primary efficacy endpoint of the DUPLEX study was not achieved, which could raise concerns about the overall effectiveness of FILSPARI in treating FSGS.

The ongoing regulatory approval process carries inherent risks, including the possibility that the FDA may not accept the sNDA for review or grant approval within the anticipated timeline.

FILSPARI has a boxed warning for hepatotoxicity and embryo-fetal toxicity, which could limit its appeal and adoption among potential patients and prescribers.

FAQ

What is FILSPARI and its use in FSGS treatment?

FILSPARI (sparsentan) is an oral medication aiming to treat focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), potentially becoming the first FDA-approved treatment for this condition.

What are the results of the DUPLEX and DUET studies?

Both studies demonstrated that FILSPARI effectively reduced proteinuria and showed a favorable safety profile, outperforming irbesartan.

What are the FDA submission details for FILSPARI?

Travere submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for priority review of FILSPARI to the FDA, expecting feedback by Q2 2025.

What safety monitoring modifications are expected for FILSPARI?

The FDA confirmed that embryo-fetal toxicity monitoring is no longer necessary, and Travere plans to modify liver monitoring in its REMS.

Why is there a need for treatments for FSGS?

FSGS is a rare kidney disorder affecting over 40,000 patients in the U.S., with no FDA-approved treatments currently available.

$TVTX Insider Trading Activity

$TVTX insiders have traded $TVTX stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TVTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SANDRA CALVIN (SVP, CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 85,607 shares for an estimated $1,920,517 .

. ERIC M DUBE (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 72,802 shares for an estimated $1,506,721 .

. GARY A LYONS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $589,100 .

. JEFFREY A MECKLER sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $562,324

ROY D. BAYNES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,000 shares for an estimated $540,000 .

. ELIZABETH E REED (SVP, GC & CORPORATE SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,388 shares for an estimated $412,714 .

. WILLIAM E. ROTE (SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, R&D) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,588 shares for an estimated $346,830 .

. PETER HEERMA (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,392 shares for an estimated $271,217 .

. JULA INRIG (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,347 shares for an estimated $214,222 .

. CHRISTOPHER R. CLINE (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,057 shares for an estimated $120,846.

$TVTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $TVTX stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TVTX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TVTX in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 09/27/2024

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 09/27/2024

$TVTX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TVTX recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $TVTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Liisa Bayko from Evercore ISI set a target price of $33.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Mohit Bansal from Wells Fargo set a target price of $27.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Jason Zemansky from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $20.0 on 10/09/2024

on 10/09/2024 Carter Gould from Barclays set a target price of $18.0 on 10/01/2024

on 10/01/2024 Vamil Divan from Guggenheim set a target price of $23.0 on 09/27/2024

on 09/27/2024 Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $18.0 on 09/27/2024

sNDA submission based on results from Phase 3 DUPLEX and Phase 2 DUET studies of FILSPARI in FSGS









If approved, FILSPARI could become the first and only FDA-approved treatment for FSGS, a rare kidney condition and a leading cause of kidney failure









Additionally, the FDA notified the Company that REMS monitoring for embryo-fetal toxicity is no longer necessary; the Company plans to submit an amendment to the REMS sNDA currently under review for modification of liver monitoring







SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: TVTX) today announced the Company has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking priority review for traditional approval of FILSPARI



®



(sparsentan) for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). The submission is supported by results from the Phase 3 DUPLEX Study and the Phase 2 DUET Study, two of the largest head-to-head interventional studies conducted to date in adult and pediatric patients with FSGS.





“There is a profound and urgent need for effective treatment options that can target glomerular injury, reduce proteinuria, and preserve kidney function in FSGS,” said Eric Dube, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Travere Therapeutics. “Since its approval in IgA nephropathy, we have seen the positive impact FILSPARI can have on patients living with rare kidney disease. We have great hope to potentially bring FILSPARI as the first approved treatment for patients with FSGS and this sNDA submission is an important next step toward that goal. We look forward to the upcoming review process.”





FILSPARI is a non-immunosuppressive, oral medication that directly targets podocyte injury by selectively blocking the endothelin A receptor (ET



A



R) and the angiotensin II subtype 1 receptor (AT



1



R). It is currently approved to slow kidney function decline in adults with IgA nephropathy, a leading cause of kidney failure. The DUPLEX and DUET studies demonstrated that FILSPARI provided rapid, superior and sustained reductions in proteinuria when compared with maximum labeled dose irbesartan, in children and adults with FSGS. In the DUPLEX and DUET studies, FILSPARI was well-tolerated with a safety profile that was consistent across all clinical trials conducted to date.





The FDA has 60 days from the receipt of the application to determine whether to accept it for review. The Company expects to receive notice regarding the acceptance for review of the sNDA submission as well as the timeline for sNDA review from the FDA in the second quarter of 2025.





Additionally, the FDA recently notified the Company that the REMS is no longer necessary to ensure the benefits of FILSPARI outweigh the risk of embryo-fetal toxicity and to minimize the burden on the healthcare delivery system. The Company plans to submit a REMS modification to remove the need to monitor the risk of embryo-fetal toxicity as an amendment to the REMS sNDA currently under review for potential modification of liver monitoring. The FDA indicated that this amendment is not expected to impact the review timeline and the Company continues to expect a REMS modification PDUFA target action date of August 28, 2025.







About FSGS







Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) is a rare proteinuric kidney disorder in both children and adults that is estimated to affect more than 40,000 patients in the U.S. with similar prevalence in Europe. The disorder is defined by progressive scarring of the kidney and often leads to kidney failure. FSGS is characterized by proteinuria, where protein leaks into the urine due to a breakdown of the normal filtration mechanism in the kidney. Once in the urine, protein is considered to be toxic to other parts of the kidney, especially the tubules, and is believed to contribute to further disease progression. Other common symptoms include swelling in parts of the body, known as edema, as well as low blood albumin levels, abnormal lipid profiles and hypertension. There are currently no FDA-approved pharmacologic therapies for FSGS.







About the DUPLEX and DUET Studies







The Phase 3 DUPLEX Study is the largest interventional study to date in FSGS, and the only study in FSGS against a maximally dosed active comparator. While DUPLEX achieved its pre-specified interim FSGS partial remission of proteinuria (FPRE) endpoint with statistical significance at 36 weeks, it did not achieve the primary efficacy eGFR slope endpoint over 108 weeks of treatment. The two-year results from the study were published in the



New England Journal of Medicine



and showed that sparsentan delivered clinically meaningful benefit at 108 weeks with significant proteinuria reduction, higher rates of partial and complete remission, and a lower rate of end-stage kidney disease compared to the active control. The Phase 2 DUET Study of sparsentan in FSGS met the primary efficacy endpoint for the combined treatment group, demonstrating a greater than two-fold reduction in proteinuria compared to irbesartan. Sparsentan was well-tolerated with a safety profile that was consistent across all clinical trials conducted to date and comparable to the active control, irbesartan, including no drug-induced liver injury and no fluid overload. Patients who completed the DUPLEX and DUET double-blind portions of the studies on treatment were eligible to participate in the open-label extension of the trials.







About Travere Therapeutics







At Travere Therapeutics, we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit



travere.com









FILSPARI







®







(sparsentan) U.S. Indication







FILSPARI (sparsentan) is indicated to slow kidney function decline in adults with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) who are at risk for disease progression.







IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION









BOXED WARNING: HEPATOTOXICITY AND EMBRYO-FETAL TOXICITY









Because of the risks of hepatotoxicity and birth defects, FILSPARI is available only through a restricted program called the FILSPARI REMS. Under the FILSPARI REMS, prescribers, patients and pharmacies must enroll in the program.









Hepatotoxicity









Some Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs) have caused elevations of aminotransferases, hepatotoxicity, and liver failure. In clinical studies, elevations in aminotransferases (ALT or AST) of at least 3-times the Upper Limit of Normal (ULN) have been observed in up to 3.5% of FILSPARI-treated patients, including cases confirmed with rechallenge.









Measure transaminases and bilirubin before initiating treatment and monthly for the first 12 months, and then every 3 months during treatment. Interrupt treatment and closely monitor patients who develop aminotransferase elevations more than 3x ULN.









FILSPARI should generally be avoided in patients with elevated aminotransferases (>3x ULN) at baseline because monitoring for hepatotoxicity may be more difficult and these patients may be at increased risk for serious hepatotoxicity.









Embryo-Fetal Toxicity









FILSPARI can cause major birth defects if used by pregnant patients based on animal data. Therefore, pregnancy testing is required before the initiation of treatment, during treatment and one month after discontinuation of treatment with FILSPARI. Patients who can become pregnant must use effective contraception before the initiation of treatment, during treatment, and for one month after discontinuation of treatment with FILSPARI.









Contraindications







FILSPARI is contraindicated in patients who are pregnant. Do not coadminister FILSPARI with angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), ERAs, or aliskiren.







Warnings and Precautions











Hepatotoxicity:



Elevations in ALT or AST of at least 3-fold ULN have been observed in up to 3.5% of FILSPARI-treated patients, including cases confirmed with rechallenge. While no concurrent elevations in bilirubin >2-times ULN or cases of liver failure were observed in FILSPARI-treated patients, some ERAs have caused elevations of aminotransferases, hepatotoxicity, and liver failure. To reduce the risk of potential serious hepatotoxicity, measure serum aminotransferase levels and total bilirubin prior to initiation of treatment and monthly for the first 12 months, then every 3 months during treatment.











Advise patients with symptoms suggesting hepatotoxicity (nausea, vomiting, right upper quadrant pain, fatigue, anorexia, jaundice, dark urine, fever, or itching) to immediately stop treatment with FILSPARI and seek medical attention. If aminotransferase levels are abnormal at any time during treatment, interrupt FILSPARI and monitor as recommended.





Consider re-initiation of FILSPARI only when hepatic enzyme levels and bilirubin return to pretreatment values and only in patients who have not experienced clinical symptoms of hepatotoxicity. Avoid initiation of FILSPARI in patients with elevated aminotransferases (>3x ULN) prior to drug initiation because monitoring hepatotoxicity in these patients may be more difficult and these patients may be at increased risk for serious hepatotoxicity.









Embryo-Fetal Toxicity:



FILSPARI can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant patient and is contraindicated during pregnancy. Advise patients who can become pregnant of the potential risk to a fetus. Obtain a pregnancy test prior to initiation of treatment with FILSPARI, monthly during treatment, and one month after discontinuation of treatment. Advise patients who can become pregnant to use effective contraception prior to initiation of treatment, during treatment, and for one month after discontinuation of treatment with FILSPARI.



FILSPARI REMS:



Due to the risk of hepatotoxicity and embryo-fetal toxicity, FILSPARI is available only through a restricted program called the FILSPARI REMS. Prescribers, patients, and pharmacies must be enrolled in the REMS program and comply with all requirements (



www.filsparirems.com



).



Hypotension:



Hypotension has been observed in patients treated with ARBs and ERAs. There was a greater incidence of hypotension-associated adverse events, some serious, including dizziness, in patients treated with FILSPARI compared to irbesartan. In patients at risk for hypotension, consider eliminating or adjusting other antihypertensive medications and maintaining appropriate volume status. If hypotension develops, despite elimination or reduction of other antihypertensive medications, consider a dose reduction or dose interruption of FILSPARI. A transient hypotensive response is not a contraindication to further dosing of FILSPARI, which can be given once blood pressure has stabilized.



Acute Kidney Injury:



Monitor kidney function periodically. Drugs that inhibit the renin-angiotensin system (RAS) can cause kidney injury. Patients whose kidney function may depend in part on the activity of the RAS (e.g., patients with renal artery stenosis, chronic kidney disease, severe congestive heart failure, or volume depletion) may be at particular risk of developing acute kidney injury on FILSPARI. Consider withholding or discontinuing therapy in patients who develop a clinically significant decrease in kidney function while on FILSPARI.



Hyperkalemia:



Monitor serum potassium periodically and treat appropriately. Patients with advanced kidney disease, taking concomitant potassium-increasing drugs (e.g., potassium supplements, potassium-sparing diuretics), or using potassium-containing salt substitutes are at increased risk for developing hyperkalemia. Dosage reduction or discontinuation of FILSPARI may be required.



Fluid Retention:



Fluid retention may occur with ERAs, and has been observed in clinical studies with FILSPARI. FILSPARI has not been evaluated in patients with heart failure. If clinically significant fluid retention develops, evaluate the patient to determine the cause and the potential need to initiate or modify the dose of diuretic treatment then consider modifying the dose of FILSPARI.









Most common adverse reactions







The most common adverse reactions (≥5%) are hyperkalemia, hypotension (including orthostatic hypotension), peripheral edema, dizziness, anemia, and acute kidney injury.







Drug interactions











Renin-Angiotensin System (RAS) Inhibitors and ERAs:



Do not coadminister FILSPARI with ARBs, ERAs, or aliskiren due to increased risks of hypotension, syncope, hyperkalemia, and changes in renal function (including acute renal failure).



Strong and Moderate CYP3A Inhibitors:



Avoid concomitant use of FILSPARI with strong CYP3A inhibitors. If a strong CYP3A inhibitor cannot be avoided, interrupt FILSPARI treatment. When resuming treatment with FILSPARI, consider dose titration. Monitor blood pressure, serum potassium, edema, and kidney function regularly when used concomitantly with moderate CYP3A inhibitors. Concomitant use with a strong CYP3A inhibitor increases sparsentan exposure which may increase the risk of FILSPARI adverse reactions.



Strong CYP3A Inducers:



Avoid concomitant use with a strong CYP3A inducer. Concomitant use with a strong CYP3A inducer decreases sparsentan exposure which may reduce FILSPARI efficacy.



Antacids and Acid Reducing Agents:



Administer FILSPARI 2 hours before or after administration of antacids. Avoid concomitant use of acid reducing agents (histamine H2 receptor antagonist and PPI proton pump inhibitor) with FILSPARI. Sparsentan exhibits pH-dependent solubility. Antacids or acid reducing agents may decrease sparsentan exposure which may reduce FILSPARI efficacy.



Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Agents (NSAIDs), Including Selective Cyclooxygenase-2 (COX-2) Inhibitors:



Monitor for signs of worsening renal function with concomitant use with NSAIDs (including selective COX-2 inhibitors). In patients with volume depletion (including those on diuretic therapy) or with impaired kidney function, concomitant use of NSAIDs (including selective COX-2 inhibitors) with drugs that antagonize the angiotensin II receptor may result in deterioration of kidney function, including possible kidney failure.



CYP2B6, 2C9, and 2C19 Substrates:



Monitor for efficacy of concurrently administered CYP2B6, 2C9, and 2C19 substrates and consider dosage adjustment in accordance with the Prescribing Information. Sparsentan decreases exposure of these substrates, which may reduce efficacy related to these substrates.



P-gp and BCRP Substrates:



Avoid concomitant use of sensitive substrates of P-gp and BCRP with FILSPARI. Sparsentan may increase exposure of these transporter substrates, which may increase the risk of adverse reactions related to these substrates.



Agents Increasing Serum Potassium:



Monitor serum potassium frequently in patients treated with FILSPARI and other agents that increase serum potassium. Concomitant use of FILSPARI with potassium-sparing diuretics, potassium supplements, potassium-containing salt substitutes, or other drugs that raise serum potassium levels may result in hyperkalemia.









Please see the full







Prescribing Information







, including BOXED WARNING, for additional Important Safety Information.









Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Without limiting the foregoing, these statements are often identified by the words “on-track,” “positioned,” “look forward to,” “will,” “would,” “may,” “might,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “potential,” or similar expressions. In addition, expressions of strategies, intentions or plans are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, references to: statements and expectations regarding the Company’s sNDA for FILSPARI in FSGS, including expectations regarding the timing and outcome thereof, the potential for the FDA to accept the filing and grant priority review, and related matters; statements regarding the potential for FILSPARI to become the first and only FDA-approved medicine indicated for FSGS; statements and expectations regarding potential changes to the REMS, including the Company’s plans to submit an amendment to the REMS sNDA currently under review for potential modification of liver monitoring and the expected timing and outcome thereof; and references to the estimated size of the patient population. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties related to the Company’s sNDA for FILSPARI in FSGS, including the timing and outcome thereof. There is no guarantee that the FDA will accept the sNDA for filing, grant priority review of the sNDA or grant approval of FILSPARI for FSGS on the anticipated timeline, or at all. The Company also faces risks and uncertainties related to the Company’s planned submission of an amendment to the REMS sNDA currently under review for potential modification of liver monitoring, and the anticipated timing and outcome thereof, risks related to its business and finances in general, the success of its commercial products, risks and uncertainties associated with its preclinical and clinical stage pipeline, risks and uncertainties associated with the regulatory review and approval process, risks and uncertainties associated with enrollment of clinical trials for rare diseases, and risks that ongoing or planned clinical trials may not succeed or may be delayed for safety, regulatory or other reasons. Specifically, the Company faces risks associated with the ongoing commercial launch of FILSPARI in IgAN, the timing and potential outcome of its and its partners’ clinical studies, market acceptance of its commercial products including efficacy, safety, price, reimbursement, and benefit over competing therapies, risks related to the challenges of manufacturing scale-up, risks associated with the successful development and execution of commercial strategies for such products, including FILSPARI, and risks and uncertainties related to the new administration and matters related to the funding and staffing of government agencies including the FDA. The Company also faces the risk that it will be unable to raise additional funding that may be required to complete development of any or all of its product candidates, including as a result of macroeconomic conditions; risks relating to the Company’s dependence on contractors for clinical drug supply and commercial manufacturing; uncertainties relating to patent protection and exclusivity periods and intellectual property rights of third parties; risks associated with regulatory interactions; and risks and uncertainties relating to competitive products, including current and potential future generic competition with certain of the Company’s products, and technological changes that may limit demand for the Company’s products. The Company also faces additional risks associated with global and macroeconomic conditions, including health epidemics and pandemics, including risks related to potential disruptions to clinical trials, commercialization activity, supply chain, and manufacturing operations. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond our control. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Investors are referred to the full discussion of risks and uncertainties, including under the heading “Risk Factors”, as included in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







Contact Info





