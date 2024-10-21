Travere Therapeutics Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (24 Ratings)

During the last three months, 24 analysts shared their evaluations of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 10 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 7 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Travere Therapeutics, revealing an average target of $22.17, a high estimate of $41.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $18.09, the current average has increased by 22.55%.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Travere Therapeutics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $27.00 $9.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $23.00 - Joseph Schwartz Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $40.00 $20.00 Greg Harrison B of A Securities Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00 Vamil Divan Guggenheim Raises Buy $41.00 $23.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Raises Outperform $25.00 $17.00 Joseph Schwartz Leerink Partners Maintains Outperform $20.00 $20.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Overweight $18.00 $14.00 Edward Nash Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $22.00 $23.00 Carly Kenselaar Citigroup Lowers Buy $19.00 $23.00 Vamil Divan Guggenheim Lowers Buy $23.00 $25.00 Greg Harrison B of A Securities Lowers Buy $18.00 $19.00 Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $18.00 $23.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Overweight $23.00 $20.00 Edward Nash Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $23.00 $18.00 Vamil Divan Guggenheim Announces Buy $25.00 - Carly Kenselaar Citigroup Raises Buy $23.00 $14.00 Greg Harrison B of A Securities Raises Buy $19.00 $18.00 Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $23.00 $20.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Overweight $20.00 $19.00 Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $20.00 $19.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Overweight $14.00 $12.00 Allison Bratzel Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $12.00 $11.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Raises Outperform $16.00 $13.00

Travere Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on identifying, developing and delivering life-changing therapies to people living with rare kidney, liver, and metabolic diseases. Its pipeline candidate, sparsentan, is an investigational product candidate in late-stage development for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and IgA nephropathy (IgAN) - rare kidney disorders that often cause end-stage kidney disease.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Travere Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 68.08%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Travere Therapeutics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -130.11%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -157.84%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Travere Therapeutics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -11.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Travere Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 26.62, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

