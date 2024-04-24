News & Insights

Markets
TVTX

Travere Therapeutics Says European Commission Approved Filspari To Treat IgA Nephropathy

April 24, 2024 — 07:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Travere Therapeutics, Inc., (TVTX) and CSL Vifor Wednesday said the European Commission has granted conditional marketing authorization for Filspari for the treatment of adults with primary IgA nephropathy (IgAN), a rare kidney disorder.

The European Commission's decision follows positive opinion of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in February this year, based on results from the Phase 3 PROTECT Study of Filspari in IgAN.

CSL Vifor, which possesses exclusive commercialization rights for Filspari in Europe, Australia and New Zealand, expects to launch the drug in the second half of 2024.

In February last year, Filspari was granted accelerated approval by the US Food and Drug Administration to reduce proteinuria in adults with IgAN.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TVTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.