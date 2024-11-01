Travere Therapeutics price target raised to $27 from $23 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) to $27 from $23 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company posted a “solid” Q3 print, which highlighted the strength of Filspari’s ongoing launch in IgA nephropathy, or Berger’s Disease, the analyst tells investors.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TVTX:
- Travere Therapeutics price target raised to $20 from $18 at Barclays
- Travere Therapeutics Boosts Sales with FILSPARI Approval
- Travere Therapeutics reports Q3 adjusted EPS (46c), consensus (68c)
- Travere presents data reinforcing clinical benefit of FILSPARI in IgAN
- Wells Fargo upgrades Travere Therapeutics to Overweight on further upside
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.