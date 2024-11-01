Travere Therapeutics price target raised to $27 from $23 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) to $27 from $23 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company posted a “solid” Q3 print, which highlighted the strength of Filspari’s ongoing launch in IgA nephropathy, or Berger’s Disease, the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TVTX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.