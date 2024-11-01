Travere Therapeutics price target raised to $20 from $18 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) to $20 from $18 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm says Filspari beat despite a slow-down in new starts.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TVTX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.