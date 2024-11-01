Travere Therapeutics price target raised to $20 from $18 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) to $20 from $18 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm says Filspari beat despite a slow-down in new starts.
