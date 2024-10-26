News & Insights

Markets
TVTX

Travere Therapeutics Highlights Clinical Benefits Of FILSPARI For IgA Nephropathy And FSGS

October 26, 2024 — 10:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) announced that new data further demonstrates the clinical benefit of FILSPARI (sparsentan) in IgA nephropathy (IgAN) and reinforces its potential in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS).

The data presented at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2024 provided additional evidence that FILSPARI is effective across all subgroups of IgAN patients studied to-date, and that it achieved significant levels of complete remission when used in newly diagnosed patients.

Travere also shared initial data showing that FILSPARI safely induced further proteinuria reduction when used with SGLT2 inhibitors or steroids, supportive of the flexibility to be used in combination with other medicines as needed.

Furthermore, the company shared data exploring a subgroup of genetic FSGS patients in DUPLEX Study. Genetic FSGS patients are often treatment resistant so the significant reductions in proteinuria and benefit on outcomes reported in this group are very encouraging.

The company noted that nearly 60% of patients with IgA nephropathy (IgAN) in the SPARTAN Study achieved complete remission. This outcome was observed when FILSPARI was used as a first-line treatment.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TVTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.