Travere Therapeutics Director Trims Stake Amid 168% Run, But Is FILSPARI's Revenue Story Just Getting Started?

Key Points

A director of Travere Therapeutics reported selling 8,000 shares in the open market on April 14, 2026, generating a transaction value of about $329,000.

The sale represented 12.21% of Gary A. Lyons’s direct common stock holdings, reducing his position from 65,500 to 57,500 shares.

This transaction was executed via direct ownership and involved the exercise and immediate sale of stock options, with no activity in indirect accounts or trusts.

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Gary A. Lyons, a director of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX), reported the sale of 8,000 shares of common stock for a total value of approximately $329,000 on April 14, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 8,000 Transaction value ~$329,000 Post-transaction common shares (direct) 57,500 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$2.42 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($41.07); post-transaction value based on April 14, 2026 market close ($41.07).

Key questions

How does this transaction impact Gary A. Lyons’s overall ownership position?

Following the sale, direct common stock holdings declined by 12.21%, leaving Lyons with 57,500 shares, or a continued direct exposure valued at approximately $2.42 million as of April 14, 2026.

Following the sale, direct common stock holdings declined by 12.21%, leaving Lyons with 57,500 shares, or a continued direct exposure valued at approximately $2.42 million as of April 14, 2026. What is the context for the transaction's derivative mechanics?

The sale was enabled by exercising 8,000 stock options, all of which were immediately sold in the open market.

The sale was enabled by exercising 8,000 stock options, all of which were immediately sold in the open market. Does the sale reflect a change in trading cadence or strategy?

With a previous 40,000-share reduction in October 2024, this smaller follow-on transaction is proportionate to the current, lower holdings base and does not represent an escalation in disposition pace.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $490.73 million Net income (TTM) -$50.26 million 1-year price change 184.10%

*1-year price change calculated as of April 14, 2026.

Company snapshot

Travere Therapeutics generates revenue through the commercialization of rare disease therapies, including Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola/Thiola EC, and is advancing late-stage pipeline assets such as Sparsentan and TVT-058.

The company operates a biopharmaceutical business model focused on developing, acquiring, and marketing specialty medicines for underserved rare disease populations, with revenues primarily derived from product sales.

Travere Therapeutics is a biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. With a focused portfolio of approved and late-stage pipeline products, the company leverages its expertise in rare metabolic and renal disorders to address high unmet medical needs. Travere's strategy centers on targeted innovation and partnerships, including cooperative research agreements with organizations such as the National Institutes of Health and patient advocacy groups.

What this transaction means for investors

The timing here is hard to ignore. This sale landed the day after the FDA granted full approval of FILSPARI for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, making it the first and only approved treatment for FSGS. That approval opened a new addressable U.S. market that the company estimates at more than 30,000 patients, on top of the IgAN patient base it's already serving.



The numbers are genuinely compelling. FILSPARI generated $322 million in full-year 2025 net product sales, up 144% year-over-year, while total product sales hit $410.5 million. The company swung to $81.1 million in non-GAAP net income for the full year, a dramatic turn from a $241 million non-GAAP net loss in 2024. The quarter ended with $322.8 million in cash and marketable securities, and a $25 million Mirum milestone is expected in the first half of 2026. A Phase 3 study of pipeline asset pegtibatinase in classical HCU has also resumed enrollment.



Ultimately, a single director exercising options and selling a modest position at a 168% one-year gain doesn't tell investors much on its own. What matters is that Travere has a newly expanded commercial label, a revenue profile that's growing fast, and a pipeline that's still adding optionality. The FSGS launch is now the next real test.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.