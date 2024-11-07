Travere Therapeutics announces common stock offering, no amount given

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) announced that it intends to offer and sell, in an underwritten public offering and subject to market and other conditions, shares of its common stock. All of the shares are being offered by Travere. Jefferies and Leerink Partners are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering.

