Travelzoo Turns To Profit In Q4; Revenue Up 36%

March 22, 2023 — 07:15 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Travelzoo (TZOO) reported fourth quarter income from continuing operations of $2.47 million or $0.20 per share compared to a loss of $3.28 million or $0.27 per share, prior year. Non-GAAP operating profit was $4.8 million, for the quarter.

Consolidated revenue was $18.6 million, up 36% from $13.7 million, prior year. In constant currencies, revenue was $19.4 million.

For the first quarter, the company expects higher revenue and profitability.

As of December 31, 2022, consolidated cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $19.4 million.

