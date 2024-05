(RTTNews) - Travelzoo (TZOO), a travel and entertainment facilitator, said on Tuesday that its Board has authorized a share repurchase of up to 1,000,000 shares.

The purchases may be made, from time to time, in the open market and will be funded from available cash, the company said in a statement.

