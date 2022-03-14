Markets
Travelzoo To Launch Metaverse Service In April

(RTTNews) - Internet media firm, Travelzoo (TZOO) on Monday has announced the formation of a new Metaverse division and its plan to launch the service in April.

Travelzoo META is a paid subscription-based service and is aimed to provide exclusive access to the metaverse travel experience.

The New York-headquartered company said it will work with creators to make metaverse destinations and publish exclusive real-world travel and lifestyle deals for its 30 million members.

