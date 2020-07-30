Travelzoo Sees Break-even Or Small Profit In Q3 And Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Internet media company Travelzoo, Inc. (TZOO) said it is currently seeing a trend of recovery of its revenue and it has been able to reduce operating expenses significantly.

As a result of recovery of revenue and substantially lower operating expenses, the company said it expects to achieve a break-even or small profit in terms of adjusted operating income for the third quarter and an adjusted operating profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report a loss of $0.08 per share for the third quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

