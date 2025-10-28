Travelzoo Reports Fall In Q3 Bottom Line, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Travelzoo (TZOO) reported earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $0.151 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $3.18 million, or $0.26 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.5% to $22.19 million from $20.09 million last year.

Travelzoo earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.151 Mln. vs. $3.18 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.01 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue: $22.19 Mln vs. $20.09 Mln last year.

