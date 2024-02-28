Travelzoo Q4 Net Income From Cont. Ops. Rises; Revenue Up 14%

(RTTNews) - Travelzoo (TZOO) reported fourth quarter net income attributable to Travelzoo from continuing operations of $3.3 million or $0.24 per share, compared to $2.5 million or $0.20 per share, last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.23, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter revenue was $21.1 million, up 14% year-over-year. Analysts on average had estimated $21.49 million in revenue.

For first quarter, the company expects continued growth in revenue, albeit at a smaller pace than 2023. The company expects higher cash flow from operations and higher profitability.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.