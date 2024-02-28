News & Insights

Travelzoo Q4 Net Income From Cont. Ops. Rises; Revenue Up 14%

(RTTNews) - Travelzoo (TZOO) reported fourth quarter net income attributable to Travelzoo from continuing operations of $3.3 million or $0.24 per share, compared to $2.5 million or $0.20 per share, last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.23, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter revenue was $21.1 million, up 14% year-over-year. Analysts on average had estimated $21.49 million in revenue.

For first quarter, the company expects continued growth in revenue, albeit at a smaller pace than 2023. The company expects higher cash flow from operations and higher profitability.

