Travelzoo Q3 Profit Drops, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Travelzoo (TZOO) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $0.795 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $2.823 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $15.849 million from $15.688 million last year.

Travelzoo earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $0.795 Mln. vs. $2.823 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.06 vs. $0.22 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.11 -Revenue (Q3): $15.849 Mln vs. $15.688 Mln last year.

