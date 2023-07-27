Travelzoo Q2 Income Climbs, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Travelzoo (TZOO) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.626 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $1.028 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.4% to $21.128 million from $17.689 million last year.

Travelzoo earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $2.626 Mln. vs. $1.028 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.17 vs. $0.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.19 -Revenue (Q2): $21.128 Mln vs. $17.689 Mln last year.

