Travelzoo Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) reported second-quarter revenue of $23.2 million, down 3% from a year earlier, as international conflicts weighed on travel demand and advertiser sentiment. The company posted a reported loss of $2.8 million, compared with operating profit of $2.1 million in the prior-year period, as it increased spending to acquire paying club members.

Financial Controller for North America Jeff Hoffman said Travelzoo views the effects of international conflicts as temporary. Revenue was $23.1 million in constant currencies, while advertising and commerce revenue totaled $18.2 million and membership-fee revenue rose to $5 million.

Management said it is accelerating its transition toward recurring membership revenue by investing more heavily in member acquisition. The approach reduced near-term earnings because acquisition costs are recognized immediately, while annual subscription revenue is recognized ratably over a 12-month period.

Membership Investment Pressures Near-Term Results

Travelzoo’s reported GAAP operating margin was negative 12% during the second quarter, and its non-GAAP operating loss was $2.1 million, compared with non-GAAP operating profit of $2.4 million a year earlier.

Hoffman said the company’s increased investment in club-member growth was the principal driver of the loss. Travelzoo reported an average club-member acquisition cost of $62 in the quarter. In the U.S., members pay a $50 annual membership fee at the start of the membership period, and the company generated average transaction revenue of $15 per member during the quarter, according to Hoffman.

During the question-and-answer session, Global CEO Holger Bartel said Travelzoo spent $4.6 million on marketing in the quarter and recorded more membership trials than in any period since it introduced the membership offering. He said the company’s marketing activity was almost entirely directed toward adding new members and converting legacy members into paying club members, rather than retaining existing members.

Bartel said the company would continue investing at current levels as long as those investments deliver positive returns and relatively quick payback periods. He said spending levels will be determined by market conditions, while adding that Travelzoo has set a ceiling for its targeted investment level.

Management clarified that a previously cited $1.20 figure for 2027 represented an estimated incremental earnings-per-share benefit from current membership investments, rather than a formal company EPS projection. Bartel said management expects the current investment to reduce EPS incrementally by $0.60 this year, followed by an incremental $1.20 increase next year as memberships renew without comparable acquisition costs.

Travel Demand Improved During the Quarter

Bartel said traveler hesitation was most evident in April and May, when some customers delayed trips, cut back spending, or changed destinations. Advertisers also became more cautious during that period, he said.

“That trend already changed a bit towards June,” Bartel said, adding that the company is now seeing more people travel and expects advertising revenue to improve.

He said advertising and commerce revenue declined in the second quarter but improved during June and continued to strengthen in July. Travelzoo is seeing advertisers reduce their hesitation and members book more offers and travel more than they did roughly a quarter ago, according to Bartel.

Regarding fires in Spain and France, Bartel said the affected locations were specific areas that were not major destinations for Travelzoo members. He said the company did not believe it had promoted offers in those areas, although travelers may reconsider where they want to go.

Cash Balance and Membership Economics

As of June 30, Travelzoo had consolidated cash equivalents and restricted cash of $7.6 million. Hoffman said the decline in cash was not caused by increased member acquisition spending. Instead, the company reduced merchant payables by $2.7 million and repurchased $1.9 million of common stock during the quarter.

Bartel said management would like to raise the cash balance and expects it to increase in the third quarter. He said the company is working on actions to improve cash levels and reiterated that marketing expenditures return within a few months.

On membership profitability, Bartel said the principal cost comes at the beginning for members acquired through paid marketing. Renewals do not require acquisition spending, and he described the incremental profitability of renewals as close to 100%.

Travelzoo has selected member benefits, including worldwide airport-lounge access in the event of flight delays and a travel enthusiast hotline launched with Allianz in the first quarter, based on their perceived value to members relative to their cost, Bartel said. He said those benefits create expenses but are not substantial costs.

Membership Growth and New Offerings

Travelzoo said membership fees are becoming a larger portion of its revenue mix and are expected to account for more than 20% of revenue this year. The company expects year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter and in subsequent quarters as membership revenue is recognized over time, new members join, and more legacy members convert to club members.

Management also expects the first Travelzoo META experiences to become available in the third quarter of 2026. Christina Ciocca, Travelzoo’s chair and general counsel and the CEO of Jack’s Flight Club, said access to Travelzoo META will be an exclusive benefit of Travelzoo club membership.

Ciocca said Jack’s Flight Club is focused on revenue growth through membership growth in alignment with Travelzoo’s broader priorities.

Travelzoo’s management said its priorities include:

Growing paying club members through new member acquisition and conversion of legacy members;

Maintaining and expanding the advertising business associated with its Top 20 products;

Growing Jack’s Flight Club subscription revenue; and

Launching Travelzoo META with discipline.

Over the longer term, management said it expects profitability and operating margins to improve as membership renewals and recurring subscription revenue grow, though quarterly net income may fluctuate in the near term.

About Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) is a global internet media company specializing in publishing curated travel, entertainment and local deals to a subscriber base of millions. Through its website, mobile applications and weekly email newsletters, Travelzoo partners with airlines, hotels, cruise lines, tour operators and local merchants to promote time-sensitive offers at discounted rates. The company generates revenue primarily from media commissions, advertising arrangements and marketing services provided to its hotel and resort partners.

Founded in 1998, Travelzoo went public on the NASDAQ in 2003 under the ticker symbol TZOO.

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