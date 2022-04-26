Markets
Travelzoo Q1 Results Well Above Estimates

(RTTNews) - Internet media company Travelzoo, Inc. (TZOO) reported Tuesday a net income attributable to the company of $2.36 million or $0.19 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.64 million or $0.14 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter grew 29 percent to $18.45 million from $14.28 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.06 per share on revenues of $16.67 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead, the company currently expects to report higher revenue and profitability for the second quarter. It sees a trend of recovery of its revenue. The company has been able to reduce fixed costs, and believe it can continue the trend of lower fixed costs in the foreseeable future, while revenue is expected to grow.

