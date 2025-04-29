Travelzoo Q1 Income Drops In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Travelzoo (TZOO) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $3.03 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $4.24 million, or $0.31 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $23.14 million from $21.99 million last year.

Travelzoo earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.03 Mln. vs. $4.24 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue: $23.14 Mln vs. $21.99 Mln last year.

