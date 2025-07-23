Travelzoo Profit Falls In Q2, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Travelzoo (TZOO) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.40 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $2.93 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.1% to $23.91 million from $21.14 million last year.

Travelzoo earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.40 Mln. vs. $2.93 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.12 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $23.91 Mln vs. $21.14 Mln last year.

