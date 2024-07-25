Travelzoo Profit Climbs In Q2, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Travelzoo (TZOO) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.93 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $2.62 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.0% to $21.14 million from $21.13 million last year.

Travelzoo earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $2.93 Mln. vs. $2.62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.23 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $21.14 Mln vs. $21.13 Mln last year.

