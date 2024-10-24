Travelzoo price target raised to $17 from $15 at Barrington

Barrington raised the firm’s price target on Travelzoo (TZOO) to $17 from $15 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company reported stronger profits on cost control, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company’s high intent member base can be attractive to advertisers. It cites greater confidence on Travelzoo’s ability to grow revenue and profits in 2025 for the target increase.

