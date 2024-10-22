Travelzoo price target raised to $15 from $12 at Barrington

Barrington raised the firm’s price target on Travelzoo (TZOO) to $15 from $12 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares as part of a Q3 earnings preview. The firm says the company’s steps to reduce the costs have helped to grow profitability, while global advertising trends have been challenged by various geopolitical and economic issues.

