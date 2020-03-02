Travelzoo Posts Loss In Q4; New Member Growth At 18% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Travelzoo (TZOO) reported a fourth-quarter loss per share of $0.05 compared to profit of $0.13, previous year. Income from operations declined to $818 thousand from $2.8 million. The company said its fourth-quarter operating profit was impacted by three factors: special marketing initiatives, including a TV advertising campaign with partner Deutsche Bahn in Germany; one-time HR expenses; and one-time restructuring expenses in Asia Pacific.

Fourth-quarter revenues declined to $26.90 million from $27.06 million, last year. In constant currencies, revenue was consistent year-over-year. The number of new members in fourth quarter was 609,000, compared to 515,000, a year ago, an increase of 18%. As of December 31, 2019, Travelzoo had a worldwide unduplicated number of members of 30.3 million.

Holger Bartel, Global CEO of Travelzoo, said: "During the month of February alone, about 100,000 Travelzoo members in the UK signed up for Jack's Flight Club. We will see an immediate contribution to first quarter revenue and EPS. Then, throughout 2020, we plan to introduce Jack's Flight Club to 30 million Travelzoo members."

