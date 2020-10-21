Travelzoo Posts Loss From Cont. Ops. In Q3; Revenue Down 42% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Travelzoo (TZOO) reported a third quarter loss per share from continuing operations of $0.10, compared to profit of $0.21 per share, a year ago. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.19, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter consolidated revenue was $13.8 million, down 42% from $23.8 million, last year. Analysts expected revenue of $12.37 million, for the quarter. As of September 30, 2020, the company had 30.5 million members worldwide.

As a result of recovery of revenue and substantially lower operating expenses, the company currently expects to achieve, for fourth quarter, a result close to break-even or a profit.

As of September 30, 2020, consolidated cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $51.7 million.

