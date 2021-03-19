Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

It's been a good week for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest yearly results, and the shares gained 7.3% to US$16.04. Revenues of US$73m crushed expectations, although expenses understandably increased with statutory losses reaching US$1.18 per share, somewhat higher than what the analysts forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:TZOO Earnings and Revenue Growth March 19th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Travelzoo from three analysts is for revenues of US$76.9m in 2021 which, if met, would be an okay 5.5% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Travelzoo forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.23 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$76.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.23 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The consensus price target rose 37% to US$16.17despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of Travelzoo's earnings by assigning a price premium. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Travelzoo, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$13.00 and the most bearish at US$11.00 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Travelzoo is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Travelzoo is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 5.5% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 6.5% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 16% per year. Although Travelzoo's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are still bearish on the business, forecasting it to grow slower than the broader industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Travelzoo analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Travelzoo you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.