Travelzoo Jumps 23% YTD: Will Membership Growth Propel Stock Further?

In a striking display of market resilience, Travelzoo TZOO has seen its stock surge 22.9% year to date, outpacing the broader Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector, which returned 19.9%, catching the eye of investors. This impressive rally comes as the travel deal publisher navigates a pivotal transition in its business model, raising questions about the sustainability of its growth and the potential for further gains.



Travelzoo presents a compelling investment opportunity based on its strategic shift to a paid membership model, potentially unlocking significant revenue growth from its vast legacy user base. However, the successful execution of the membership transition and industry volatility remain key risks to monitor.

Year-to-date Performance



TZOO's Pivot: Free to Paid Model Sparks Investor Hope

Travelzoo, known for its curated travel and experience deals, boasted a global membership of 30.8 million as of June 30, 2024. While this figure remains consistent with the previous year, it represents a massive potential for monetization.



The company's management has set its sights on a transformative goal of converting over 95% of its 29 million legacy members into paying subscribers by Jan. 1, 2025. This strategic shift, announced in December 2023, introduces a membership fee structure that exempts existing members for the 2024 calendar year but will require payment starting in 2025. The anticipation of this membership fee rollout has likely contributed to investor optimism, driving the stock's year-to-date gains.



The company's growth strategy extends beyond its core membership model. Jack's Flight Club, in which Travelzoo holds a 60% stake, saw a 9% year-over-year increase in revenues from unaffiliated customers, reaching $1.1 million. The number of premium subscribers for this service jumped 19%, indicating strong consumer interest in specialized travel offerings.



Travelzoo is exploring new avenues for growth, including the Travelzoo META initiative, aimed at producing Metaverse travel experiences. While still in its nascent stages, with New Initiatives business segment revenues at $23,000 in second-quarter 2024, this venture represents the company's commitment to innovation and future growth avenues.



The stock's valuation metrics, including a forward P/E ratio of 10.62, suggest that the market may still be undervaluing the company's growth potential compared with the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry’s 25.36. This relatively low price-to-earnings multiple, coupled with the anticipated earnings growth from the membership fee implementation, presents an intriguing opportunity for value-oriented investors.

TZOO’s P/E F12M Ratio Depicts Discounted Valuation



From a financial perspective, Travelzoo maintains a solid footing. Despite an aggressive share buyback program that saw the repurchase of 800,000 outstanding common shares, the company reported a consolidated cash and cash equivalents position of $13.2 million as of June 30, 2024. This strong balance sheet, with more cash than debt, provides Travelzoo with the flexibility to invest in growth initiatives while returning value to shareholders.



The company's recent financial performance has also been steady, with second-quarter 2024 revenues holding steady at $21.1 million year over year. More impressively, Travelzoo reported a 23% increase in operating profit, reaching $4.0 million. This improvement in profitability, coupled with a robust gross profit margin of 87.6% over the last 12 months, underscores the company's operational efficiency and strong market position.



Travelzoo has provided a cautiously optimistic outlook. For the third quarter of 2024, the company expects year-over-year revenue growth, although at a slower pace than in 2023, along with higher profitability.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TZOO’s 2024 revenues is pegged at $86.44 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 2.33%. The consensus mark for 2024 earnings is pegged at 97 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure indicates year-over-year growth of 21.3%.



TZOO's Risky Bet: Competitors and Conversions

Investors should remain cautious. The travel industry is notoriously sensitive to economic fluctuations, and any global downturn could impact Travelzoo's performance. Additionally, the success of the paid membership model is not guaranteed, and any significant member attrition during the transition could dampen growth prospects.



The company faces challenges in its various business segments. While its core advertising revenues held steady at $20 million in the second quarter of 2024, the company will need to ensure this crucial revenue stream remains robust. Additionally, new initiatives like Travelzoo META and licensing agreements in Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore are still in their early stages, contributing only modestly to the bottom line.



Travelzoo operates in a fiercely competitive travel industry dominated by giants like Expedia EXPE and Booking.com, a part of Booking Holdings BKNG. Groupon's GRPN stronghold in local deals and the rise of AI-driven personalized travel platforms further squeeze Travelzoo's niche. Kayak and Skyscanner's superior flight search capabilities further erode Travelzoo's relevance in a rapidly evolving digital travel landscape. Travelzoo's risky pivot to a paid model could backfire, driving price-sensitive users to free alternatives.

Conclusion

While the 23% year-to-date stock price increase is impressive, the key question for investors is whether the anticipated membership growth will translate into sustained stock performance. The company's track record of operational efficiency, coupled with its innovative approaches to monetization and market expansion, provides a strong foundation for optimism. However, the execution of the membership fee strategy and the ability to add value to justify the new cost structure will be critical in determining Travelzoo's trajectory in the coming years. While it may be premature to abandon the stock for those who have already invested in it, new investors should wait for a better entry point. Travelzoo currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

